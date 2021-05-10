Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.41.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

