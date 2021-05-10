FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.