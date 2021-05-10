First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

