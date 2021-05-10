First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $55.40 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

