First Pacific Financial Sells 252 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 96,194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,105. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

