First Pacific Financial Purchases 1,755 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

