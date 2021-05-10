First Pacific Financial Buys 857 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.35. 15,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,636. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

