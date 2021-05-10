First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Declares $0.00 — Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 6,855,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,881. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.25.
AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.