First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Declares $0.00 — Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 6,855,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,881. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

