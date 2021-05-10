First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.79 Million

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to post sales of $177.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.69 million and the highest is $179.89 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $712.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.66 million to $721.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $729.66 million, with estimates ranging from $727.32 million to $732.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

