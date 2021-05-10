First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

