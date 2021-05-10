Financial Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) vs. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sasol and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Callon Petroleum 3 7 1 0 1.82

Sasol presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.32%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $20.85, indicating a potential downside of 49.28%. Given Sasol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sasol is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 1.04 -$5.87 billion $0.82 21.20 Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 2.83 $67.93 million $7.60 5.41

Callon Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

