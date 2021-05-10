Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 9,343 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lawson Products worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $502.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.