Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,479,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

