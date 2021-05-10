Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

