Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 356.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

