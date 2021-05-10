Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,121 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

