Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.89.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

