Field & Main Bank Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

