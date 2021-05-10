Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.40). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 13,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,974. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

