Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.40). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 13,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,974. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.