Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

