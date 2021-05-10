Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

FTCH traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. 7,956,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,743. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $8,999,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 485.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $153,758,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

