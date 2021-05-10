Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$576,671.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,386,631.33.

FFH opened at C$575.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$581.00. The company has a market cap of C$14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$557.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$481.90.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.4700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$651.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

