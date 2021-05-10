extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $382,872.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.56 or 1.00189611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00049379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00707343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $779.62 or 0.01326508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00382333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00247230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005906 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

