eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 1,862,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

