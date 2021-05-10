Exchange Income (EIFZF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF) recently:

4/28/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $39.50 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exchange Income stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

