Excalibur Management Corp Sells 325 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $336.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

