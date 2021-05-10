Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.05. 34,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,826. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

