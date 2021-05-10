Excalibur Management Corp Reduces Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $75.47. 15,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

