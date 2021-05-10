Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.69. 71,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,160. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

