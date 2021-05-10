Excalibur Management Corp Buys 4,040 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 459,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $367.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

