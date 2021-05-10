Exane Derivatives Sells 666 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cummins were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 32.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cummins by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 16.3% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $266.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

