Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NIO were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NIO by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Bank of America increased their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

