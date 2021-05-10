Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

