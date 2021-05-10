Exane Derivatives Has $720,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

