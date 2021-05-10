Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.44.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

