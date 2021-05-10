Exane Derivatives Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,956.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NYSE:K opened at $66.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

