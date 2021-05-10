Evonik Industries’ (EVK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.12. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

