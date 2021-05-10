Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.