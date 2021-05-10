Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

