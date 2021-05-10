Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

ETSY traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.14. The company had a trading volume of 212,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

