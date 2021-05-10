Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.16. Etsy has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

