Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

