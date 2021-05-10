EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,076.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $643,450.05 and $6,076.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.08 or 0.09289343 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars.

