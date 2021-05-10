Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $454,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,047 shares of company stock valued at $578,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.