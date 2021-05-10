Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$27.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.65.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$14.54 and a 1 year high of C$28.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

