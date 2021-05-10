Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of RCUS opened at $30.45 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

