Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$138.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQB. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.67.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$146.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

