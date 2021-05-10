Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New $18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.96.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.