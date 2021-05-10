Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.