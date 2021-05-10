EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $521.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $521.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $460.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.56 and its 200 day moving average is $367.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 637.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

